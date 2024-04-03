Africa

WATCH | Shocking moment bull elephant destroys game drive vehicle

US tourist killed, injured guest taken to private medical facility in SA

03 April 2024 - 14:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Shocking video footage has emerged of the moment a bull elephant charged a game drive vehicle carrying six guests — killing one — and a guide at Kafue National Park in Zambia.

An 80-year-old US tourist was killed during the weekend incident and a second injured woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment in South Africa. The remaining guests were treated for minor injuries and given trauma counselling.

“At about 9.30am on Saturday the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant,” said safari operator Wilderness CEO Keith Vincent.

“Our guides are well trained and experienced but in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.”

Vincent said park management was immediately informed and dispatched a helicopter to the scene.

Wilderness is assisting police, the department of national parks and wildlife and other authorities investigating the tragedy.

“This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident,” said Vincent.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Prayers and pleas for mercy as elephant lifts safari truck full of tourists

Anxious prayers could be heard on board a safari truck which was attacked by an elephant in the Mankwe region of the Pilanesberg National Park on ...
News
1 week ago

Last Knysna elephant showing signs of stress – but only around humans

Lone tusker may get new playmates if relocation plan authorised
News
3 weeks ago

Nigeria to investigate killings of endangered wildlife, environment minister says

Nigeria will investigate the killing of endangered wildlife after a video posted on social media showed a soldier killing two elephants in the ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  3. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa
  4. Durban metro cop who allegedly shared video of dead girlfriend appears on ... South Africa
  5. Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges