Shocking video footage has emerged of the moment a bull elephant charged a game drive vehicle carrying six guests — killing one — and a guide at Kafue National Park in Zambia.
An 80-year-old US tourist was killed during the weekend incident and a second injured woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment in South Africa. The remaining guests were treated for minor injuries and given trauma counselling.
“At about 9.30am on Saturday the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant,” said safari operator Wilderness CEO Keith Vincent.
“Our guides are well trained and experienced but in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.”
Vincent said park management was immediately informed and dispatched a helicopter to the scene.
Wilderness is assisting police, the department of national parks and wildlife and other authorities investigating the tragedy.
“This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident,” said Vincent.
WATCH | Shocking moment bull elephant destroys game drive vehicle
US tourist killed, injured guest taken to private medical facility in SA
