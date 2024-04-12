Africa

Mali's junta suspends political party activities until further notice

12 April 2024 - 08:30 By Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mali's President Assimi Goita in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 29 2023. File photo.
Mali's President Assimi Goita in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 29 2023. File photo.
Image: Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS

Mali's junta has issued a decree halting political party activities, government spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga announced in a statement read on state television on Wednesday evening.

The decree suspends until further notice all activities by political parties and "associations of a political nature" on the grounds of maintaining public order, the statement said.

Mali has been under military rule since August 2020, the first of eight coups in West and Central Africa over four years, including in its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

Mali's current junta seized power in a second coup in 2021 and later promised to restore civilian rule by March 26, 2024 following elections in February of this year.

However, the junta said in September last year that it would indefinitely postpone February elections for technical reasons, sparking outrage among political groups.

Many reacted again after last month's transition deadline passed without a vote, with some of Mali's main political parties and civil society groups on March 31 calling for a time frame for elections.

"We will use all legal and legitimate avenues for the return of normal constitutional order in our country," they said in a joint statement that had over 20 signatories, including a major opposition coalition and the toppled ex-president's party.

Mali's military rulers already broke a first promise to hold elections in February 2022.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mali political parties request elections after junta shuns transition promise

Political parties in Mali have requested a time frame for presidential elections after the ruling junta failed to organise polls within a promised ...
News
1 week ago

West African bloc lifts sanctions on junta-led Niger

The West African regional bloc said on Saturday it would lift strict sanctions on Niger as it seeks a new strategy to dissuade three junta-led states ...
News
1 month ago

West Africa bloc urges Burkina, Niger and Mali not to withdraw

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS pushed junta-led Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali to reconsider their decision to quit the political and economic ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  2. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going