Africa

Power outage hits most parts of Kenya after 'system disturbance'

03 May 2024 - 09:00 By Hereward Holland
"We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normal power supply at the earliest opportunity," Kenya Power said in a statement.
"We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normal power supply at the earliest opportunity," Kenya Power said in a statement.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/ File photo

An electricity blackout hit most parts of Kenya on Thursday evening, power distributor Kenya Power said, blaming the outage on a “system disturbance”.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normal power supply at the earliest opportunity,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

Reuters

