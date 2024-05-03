Power outage hits most parts of Kenya after 'system disturbance'

An electricity blackout hit most parts of Kenya on Thursday evening, power distributor Kenya Power said, blaming the outage on a “system disturbance”.
“We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normal power supply at the earliest opportunity,” Kenya Power said in a statement.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/ File photo
