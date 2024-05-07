Africa

At least 107 migrants freed from captivity in southeast Libya, spokesperson says

07 May 2024 - 09:00 By Ayman Werafli
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued near Lampedusa, Italy. Many migrants attempt the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy. File photo.
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued near Lampedusa, Italy. Many migrants attempt the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy. File photo.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

At least 107 migrants, including women and children, have been freed from captivity in a town in southeast Libya, a security force spokesperson said on Monday.

Walid Alorafi, spokesperson for the criminal investigation department (CID) in Benghazi, said according to some migrants, they were held in captivity for up to seven months and "they wanted to go to Europe".

The migrants are from sub-Saharan countries but mainly from Somalia, Alorafi said.

"We raided a hideout in downtown Kufra last night and found illegal migrants, including women, children and old men who have marks of torture and bullets," Alorafi said.

"The migrants have been handed over to the illegal migration agency for completion of procedures."

The CID posted video footage of their force demolishing the house where the migrants were held. Other footage included shots of migrants with torture marks on their bodies. Some migrants were seen being carried to an ambulance by aid workers.

Nearly 100 dead or missing migrants in Mediterranean so far in 2024

Nearly 100 migrants have died or disappeared in the central and eastern Mediterranean since the beginning of 2024, more than double the toll recorded ...
News
3 months ago

Some migrants' "health condition is very poor", Alorafi said.

Kufra is about 1,712km from the capital Tripoli.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

Its oil-based economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work.

Oil-rich Libya is home to 704,369 migrants of more than 43 nationalities, according to data collected in 100 Libyan municipalities in mid-2023, UN figures show.

In March the International Organization for Migration said at least 65 migrants' bodies had been discovered in a mass grave in southwest Libya by the CID.

"I urge bolstered regional cooperation to ensure migrants’ protection," said UN special envoy Abdullah Bathily in his briefing to the Security Council in April.

Bathily, who had tendered his resignation to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said: "Recent reports from Sabha revealed shocking treatment of migrants in arbitrary detention, underscoring the urgent need for action by Libyan authorities to ease human suffering."

Reuters

READ MORE:

61 migrants, including women and children, drown off Libya – group

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration in ...
News
4 months ago

UN says death toll from Libya floods includes 400 migrants

A UN humanitarian office report said on Tuesday that some 400 migrants were killed in the floods that hit eastern Libya last week, citing hospital ...
News
7 months ago

Italy's Lampedusa pleads for help after thousands of migrant arrivals

The small Italian island of Lampedusa is being overwhelmed by the number of migrants arriving on its shores, its mayor said on Thursday, after ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa
  5. 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped