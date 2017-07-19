The best cars for lower car insurance

When you take out a car insurance policy, the insurance company could determine your premium based on a variety of factors such as – but not limited to – age, gender, address and driving habits.

Although many drivers are aware of how these statistical risks affect their insurance, many don’t realise that the type of car they drive can also mean the difference between a higher or lower premium.

Many buyers know the exact type of car they want when they walk into a dealership. Some are easily tempted by the bells and whistles, while others are simply looking for a car that suits their lifestyle. But, rather than looking only for something that ticks all the boxes of your dream ride, it may be worth considering how much it's going to cost you to insure it too.

Here are five characteristics of cars that insurers prefer to cover.

Cars with safety features

Being a cautious driver may already earn you bonus points with an insurance company, but driving a car with a good safety rating could also help keep insurance costs down. A vehicle that is equipped with safety features and comes with a high safety rating is less likely to be involved in an accident. This means there is a lower chance of you claiming for damage to your vehicle or somebody else's.