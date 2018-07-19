Should South Africans be investing in special “RFID blocking” wallets and purses to stop criminals stealing their bank card details via “radiowaves”‚ just by standing next to them?

If you’ve watching one of the scare videos doing the rounds‚ showing a staged scenario of a man stealing people’s credit card details by getting close to them in a shopping centre‚ and then going on an online spending spree with them‚ you may think a radio-wave blocking wallet is as essential as a tracking device on a new car.

“Watch closely; this woman is about to be ripped off!” viewers are told. “In a matter of seconds‚ this thief effortlessly manages to pick-pocket four unsuspecting shoppers‚ without ever laying a finger on their purses and wallets.

“Hidden inside his case is a credit card reader‚ just like the one used in taxis‚ drugstores‚ fast food chains - but in the blink of an eye‚ criminals could pick up your credit card information.”

South African banks have been issuing RFID (Radio Frequency ID) credit and debit cards for some time; they can be identified by a WiFi-type symbol on them.

The technology enables consumers to pay by so-called Tap and Go: instead of having to insert the card into the point-of-sale (POS) machine and key in a PIN‚ the card is briefly placed on a reader and the purchase is done.

But fear not‚ hands-free pickpocketing isn’t happening in the real world‚ says Roger Grimes of San Fransisco-based technology digital publication InfoWorld.

“They (the RFID-blocking wallet makers) have yet to produce evidence of a single real-world RFID crime‚” Grimes said. “Year after year‚ nothing…”