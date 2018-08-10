South Africans are cutting back on household cleaning items and making fewer grocery shopping trips in a bid to offset rising costs.

The shift in consumer purchasing behaviour is explained in the latest Shoppergraphics Syndicated Report conducted by Nielsen‚ a global measurement and data analytics company.

The study is conducted on a quarterly basis using information from 4‚000 representative households across the country.

“Looking at the specific categories that have experienced the biggest declines‚ household/cleaning goods‚ which are no longer seen as a necessity‚ have dropped by 6% and beverages by 6%‚ with carbonated soft drinks experiencing particularly negative performance‚” states the report.

The drop in cooldrink prices could be partially attributed to downsizing‚ such as 500ml bottles recently becoming 450ml bottles‚ and an influx of competing brands.

But what are consumers spending most of their money on? "The highest amount of spend is happening in frozen chicken and ready-to-eat cereals‚ sugar‚ UHT [long-life] milk and canned meat‚" the report reveals.