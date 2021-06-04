Right to Repair SA offers this advice for private, non-dealer car repairs

Right to Repair South Africa (R2RSA) chairperson Gunther Schmitz on Friday welcomed the pledge by the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) to support the Competition Commission guidelines.

The guidelines, which come into effect on July 1, are intended to steer industry players towards dropping the barriers to entry for small, independent and mostly previously disadvantaged service providers, and were published in December after three years of negotiations with stakeholders across the spectrum.

While Nada is recommending that “consumers will need to communicate with relevant dealers to understand what is and what is not possible with regard to respective original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) processes and procedures, and terms and conditions”, R2RSA suggests consumers ask their dealers to put that in writing to avoid surprises at a later stage, Schmitz said.

It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that the guidelines are there to support consumer choice, fair competition and competitive pricing, he said.