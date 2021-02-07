GamersLIVE

PSA: The Steam Game Festival features lots of free demos

07 February 2021 - 21:16 By Tarryn van der Byl
Steam is a video game digital distribution service by Valve.
Steam is a video game digital distribution service by Valve.
Image: Supplied

First week of the month debits got you broke? Load up on free demos instead.

From now until 21 February, the Steam Game Festival is celebrating indie games with livestreams, interactive developer discussions, and access to over 500 (!) free demos of games launching in 2021.

The Steam Game Festival: February 2021 Edition is on NOW! Play the newest demos on upcoming games on Steam -- before they are even released!

Don’t know where to even start? There are filters for “cute”, “dark”, and “choices matter”, so let’s find out where that combo ends up…

Your name is Max, an ordinary ice cream truck driver. You wake up from nightmares every once in a while. That particular day your head was feeling heavy because of the dream from the night before, and maybe that is why you entered a road that you had never been on.

I mean, I’m intrigued.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Sony sold 4.5 million PS5s in less than two months, not too shabby

So how well did the PS5 sell then once all the buying dust had settled? Sony published the earning results for Q3 FY2020 this morning, and as you’d ...
News
28 minutes ago

PS5 exclusive Returnal delayed to April

Returnal was initially meant to release on 19 March but following the announcement from Sony and developer Housemarque, the game will now arrive on ...
News
6 days ago

Biomutant launch date confirmed

Remember Biomutant? I’d almost entirely forgotten about THQ Nordic’s post-ecopocalyptic kung-fu RPG featuring adorable fuzzy-wuzzy furthings until ...
News
1 week ago

The important gaming news you missed over the holidays

Aaaaand we’re back! It’s a new year, the same NAG, and COVID-19 is still a thing so, like me, you’re probably stuck at home, choosing between ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  3. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  4. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  5. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X