Four lions bolt from Kruger

11 July 2017 - 06:56 By TimesLIVE
Four lions have escaped from the Kruger National Park, SA National Parks said yesterday.

"SA National Parks has received information that four male lions believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park [on Sunday] night were spotted at Matsulu, a village outside the park.

"We urge residents to exercise extra caution.

"Kruger rangers and their counterparts at Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency are in the area searching for the lions and we will give details as soon as we hear from them," said Kruger Park spokesman William Mabasa.

In May five lions escaped from the park near Nelspruit, causing panic among the public.

Four of the lions were later recovered after a long search and the park said the fifth may have wandered back into the reserve.

Kruger National Park is the largest game park in South Africa and is home to about 1800 lions.

