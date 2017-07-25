Good news for rhino, but not ellies

There has been a slight decrease in rhino poaching so far this year compared to the corresponding period last year - but an increase in elephant poaching.

Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa said yesterday that 529 rhino had been poached since the beginning of the year compared to 542 in the first half of last year.

The Kruger National Park, which has "traditionally borne the brunt of poaching", has recorded a decrease of 34%, with 243 incidents recorded in the first half of the year, compared with 354 in the corresponding period last year.

But she also said 30 elephants had been poached at Kruger so far this year, compared with 46 during the whole of 2016.

The department says it is applying lessons learned in curbing rhino poaching to reduce the threat to elephant populations.

Molewa said 359 poachers and traffickers had been arrested this year, 90 of them in the Kruger National Park and 112 close to it.

Since January, 15 criminal cases have been finalised, resulting in 22 convictions and a combined 95 years in prison sentences.

Molewa said stiff sentences were being handed down by the courts even if the poachers were arrested before they had an opportunity to kill but were found trespassing and in possession of firearms and ammunition and other poachers' kit.