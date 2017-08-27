Amid the glistening concept cars at next month’s (Sep 12-15) Frankfurt motor show will be a boxy contraption with no doors and a top speed of 60km/h.

This‚ according to German scientists‚ is the future of motoring in Africa.

Scientists at the Technical University of Munich have spent four years developing the electric aCar‚ including field tests in Ghana in July‚ and they will unveil their latest prototype at the International Motor Show.

Markus Lienkamp‚ head of automotive technology at the university‚ said the aCar — with a payload of a ton — was aimed at rural communities with no access to transport.

“It is an off-road capable vehicle that is affordable for people there and is capable of transporting heavy loads‚” he said. And its modular construction meant it could be adapted for many uses‚ such as a mobile doctor’s office or a water treatment station.