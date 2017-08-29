Sci-Tech

Storm Harvey's rainfall likely linked to climate change: UN

29 August 2017 - 13:44 By Tom Miles

The volume of rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is probably linked to climate change associated with global warming that increases the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, the UN weather agency said on Tuesday.

The slow-moving storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killed at least nine people, led to mass evacuations and paralysed Houston, the fourth most-populous US city.

"Climate change means that when we do have an event like Harvey, the rainfall amounts are likely to be higher than they would have been otherwise," Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, told a United Nations briefing in Geneva.

"Climate change does very likely increase the associated rainfall," she said, adding in some locations Harvey's rainfall may approach 50 inches, or 1.2 metres, and that the U.S. National Weather Service had to introduce a new colour on its graphs to deal with the volume of rain.

"Climate change doesn’t cause tropical cyclones. They’ve always been there. The relationship between climate change and the frequency of hurricanes and tropical cyclones is not clear, there’s still a lot of research going on into that," Nullis said.

US President Donald Trump plans to visit Texas on Tuesday.

In June, Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate change pact, drawing international condemnation. This month he rolled back environmental regulations on government-funded building projects in flood prone areas as part of his proposal to spend $1 trillion to fix ageing US infrastructure. 

-Reuters

READ MORE

IN PICTURES | Hurricane Harvey: A black cloud over Texas

Hurricane Harvey is making a life a misery for more than 13 million people.
News
5 hours ago

Harvey brings death, destruction to Houston as flood waters rise

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey are likely to rise as more torrential rain pounds the US Gulf Coast, where at least eight people have already ...
News
5 hours ago

Tough choice for Trump if Congress refuses border wall financing

President Donald Trump is unlikely to win congressional support for funds he wants for a proposed US-Mexico border wall before an Oct. 1 deadline, ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Suspended Eskom CFO criminally charged with corruption South Africa
  2. SA birdwatchers treated to rare sighting Sci-Tech
  3. Joburg couple paid previous owner's R206‚000 municipal debt South Africa
  4. South African family trapped in their home by Houston flooding South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
North Korean missile passes over northern Japan
X