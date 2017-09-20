Big data's blueprint for better healthcare

Big data is fast revolutionising healthcare, but the industry is only just waking up to the accompanying threats to patients' privacy.

Within a few years databases of millions of patients' DNA data or clinical information are expected to play a much bigger role in helping clinicians diagnose disease.

Last week a firm at the heart of this push, Swiss-based Sophia Genetics, completed fundraising to fuel growth from a database of 125000 genomes to one million by 2020.

Its partner hospitals across Europe share patients' DNA data in return for access to Sophia's data-mining systems, which can identify the genetic patterns behind hereditary diseases such as cystic fibrosis and certain types of cancer and heart conditions.

For the tech gurus, scientists and investors leading the charge into big data, Sophia - which stresses the data supplied to it are anonymised - is part of a sea change in the way we fight illness, as we move from a reliance on chaotic paper records stuffed in doctors' filing cabinets to powerful, searchable global information systems. However, for privacy campaigners it's part of a "Big Brother" moment for healthcare, by which patients' sacrosanct information becomes a commodity traded between healthcare providers and commercial entities.

"This is not just some sort of generic privacy concern," says Phil Booth of campaign group MedConfidential. "It's about confidentiality. There's a necessity for it. It's at the heart of the doctor-patient relationship and the whole health system relies on it.''