WATCH | Mongoose swings from snake

03 October 2017 - 16:24 By Bruce Gorton

Latest Sightings reports that Delia Bronkhorst, a 35-year-old specialised clerk & document controller came across a mongoose swinging from a snake on her way back to Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park.

"I never realised these little mongooses can be so fierce – I definitely have huge respect for them," Bronkhorst said. 

Eventually the mongoose managed to get its snaky snack down, but unfortunately the grass was too long for her to get footage of it enjoying its meal.

According to Broknhorst other cars passed the mongoose vs snake battle - seemingly more interested in some nearby buffalo.   

