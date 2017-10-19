Climate change was killing Karoo inhabitants 250m years ago

The eerie Karoo landscape has once again opened up like a treasure trove to reveal some of the biggest and oldest secrets on Earth.

Dr Pia Viglietti‚ of the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of Witwatersrand‚ has discovered that long before a mass extinction 250 million years ago‚ climate change was already erasing species.

This showed the devastating effect of “the runaway greenhouse effect”‚ Viglietti told TimesLIVE. But back then it was a natural event.

“It is in our hands to mitigate the damage we are causing [by filling the atmosphere with carbon dioxide]‚ whereas the animals at that point couldn’t do anything about it‚” she said.