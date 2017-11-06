2017 will be among three hottest years on record - UN

This year will be among the three hottest on record in a new sign of man-made climate change that is aggravating "extraordinary weather" such as hurricanes, droughts and floods, the United Nations said on Monday.

The U.N. report is meant to guide almost 200 nations meeting from Nov. 6-17 in Bonn, Germany, to try to bolster the 2015 Paris climate pact despite a planned U.S. pullout.

"2017 is set to be in top three hottest years," the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, projecting average surface temperatures would be slightly less sweltering than a record 2016 and roughly level with 2015, the previous warmest.

And 2017 would be the hottest on record without a natural El Nino event that releases heat from the Pacific Ocean about once every five years, it said. El Nino boosted global temperatures in both 2015 and 2016.

"We have witnessed extraordinary weather," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement of 2017, pointing to severe hurricanes in the Atlantic and Caribbean, temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius in Pakistan, Iran and Oman, monsoon floods in Asia and drought in East Africa.

"Many of these events – and detailed scientific studies will determine exactly how many – bear the tell-tale sign of climate change caused by increased greenhouse gas concentrations from human activities," he said.