Sci-Tech

Second man arrested in white lion poaching case

01 January 2018 - 11:23 By Katharine Child
White lion. File photo.
White lion. File photo.
Image: Nemar74 / 123RF Stock Photo

A suspect is expected in court in Limpopo in the first week of 2018 following his arrest for allegedly killing a white lion.

Limpopo Police Spokesman Captain Moatshe Ngoepe told TimesLIVE four poachers allegedly killed the lion in January 2017.

The second suspect was arrested last week‚ Ngoepe said.

One man was arrested a year ago‚ with police searching the others.

"We happened to identify the suspects days later [after the incident]. One was arrested. All along we were looking for the other three."

The first suspect is in custody and his trial is not yet completed.

Asked how the suspects were identified‚ Ngoepe just said "through our sources".

The man will appear in the magistrate's court in Senwabarwana‚ also known as Bochum‚ this week.

Suspects arrested for killing white lion at Limpopo game lodge

Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly poisoned a white lion and cut off its paws and head and attempted to remove its skin in the Alldays ...
News
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. KZN man arrested for murder after allegedly shooting mourner at funeral South Africa
  2. Cape Town lit up the sky at midnight South Africa
  3. KwaZulu-Natal cops and search dog survive 'Berg helicopter crash South Africa
  4. Police kill man in Joburg South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X