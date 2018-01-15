War in Africa has taken a consistent toll on elephants‚ hippos‚ giraffes and other large mammals from 1946 to 2010‚ a new study shows.

Ecologist Joshua Daskin found that 70% of protected areas had been harmed by civil conflict — a quarter of them for more than nine years — during the 20th century.

Daskin‚ from Princeton University‚ examined the abundance and decline of 36 species in 126 protected areas in 19 countries.

Wildlife were practically exterminated in parks such as Gorongosa in Mozambique‚ which was hit first by the anti-colonial war then by a 15-year civil conflict.

By 1999 the park had fallen silent and nothing moved‚ not a bird‚ snake or animal‚ this writer observed on a trip there. The elephant population had collapsed by more than 75% by the early 2000s.

Daskin’s research was triggered by an exploratory visit in 2012 to Gorongosa‚ by which time wildlife had rebounded to 80% of pre-war numbers.