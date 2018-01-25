A mysterious new fungus‚ widespread in the Western Cape‚ kills half the people it infects.

The fungus‚ Emergomyces africanus‚ was detected in soil samples at 11 locations as far apart as Simon’s Town‚ Malmesbury and Kleinmond. It was also found in 10% of air samples collected over 50 weeks on a rooftop in Bellville‚ in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

Infectious diseases expert Ilan Schwartz‚ from the University of Manitoba in Canada‚ has just published two papers on the fungus‚ which was identified only in 2013.

Writing in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases‚ he said Emergomyces africanus was already recognised as the cause of the most frequently diagnosed dimorphic fungal infection in South Africa. Dimorphic fungi can exist in the form of moulds and filaments‚ and as yeast.

Most cases were in the Western Cape‚ but they were also reported in five other provinces - and in Lesotho. The fungus posed a particular threat to immunocompromised patients‚ particularly those with HIV.