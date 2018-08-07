Experts seek to protect rare colony of seahorses in northern Greece

Diver Vasilis Mentogiannis is campaigning to protect a unique site in a remote gulf in north-eastern Greece where seahorses - a protected species ravaged by pollution and overfishing - are thriving.

Having already restored their habitat in 2015 with ropes and synthetic plants after it was damaged by flood waters from a nearby village, he is now seeking broader protection.

"We are talking about a very small region, I think just keeping the fishing boats away is something we can accomplish," said Mentogiannis.