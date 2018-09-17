20 amazing things you didn't know Google could do

Google Search is turning 20 this month. To celebrate, the tech giant has released a list of "20 things you didn't know you could do in Google Search". We road-tested them and gave them a rating out of five for speed and usefulness.

1. Tip calculator

Next time you want to work out what tip you have to pay at a restuarant, type "tip calculator" into your phone and Google will do the maths for you. But wait! There's more! It also splits the tip and the bill among those paying, which is really useful.

RATING: 5/5