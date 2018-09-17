The new political leadership in Nelson Mandela Bay will channel the entire budget for the next financial year to its townships and northern areas – and should residents in more affluent areas report a sewerage problem‚ head of infrastructure and engineering Andile Lungisa will be told to ignore it.

This startling pronouncement was made by mayor Mongameli Bobani at an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) meeting at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.

Bobani‚ who was caught on camera making the statement on Thursday‚ backtracked somewhat on Friday‚ saying he had been speaking figuratively and not literally. However‚ he had made no bones at the meeting about the fact that it was time residents in more affluent areas also experienced blocked drains and sewage spills.