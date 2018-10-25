Sci-Tech

UK regulator upholds Facebook fine in Cambridge Analytica row

25 October 2018 - 11:02 By Reuters
Image: Dado Ruvic

Britain's information regulator on Thursday upheld a small but symbolic £500,000 ($645,000) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge and used for political purposes.  

