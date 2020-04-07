Sci-Tech

WATCH | Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation remotely

07 April 2020 - 15:01 By TIMESLIVE MULTIMEDIA

Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo held a graduation ceremony for students using avatar robots. This was done remotely and controlled by graduating students in their homes.

The avatar robots, called "Newme" by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in standard graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony, and were complete with tablets projecting the graduates' faces.

The ceremony was held for only four graduating students to avoid a "large gathering" during the pandemic, according to BBT's press release. Nevertheless, university staff and an entourage of media were present during the ceremony.

The university said it hoped  its innovative approach would become a model for schools across the country looking to avoid mass gatherings.

