UWC will celebrate with graduation ceremonies - virtually

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) said it would go ahead with its first graduation season for 2020 - but it would be an online virtual celebration.

The university's communications department said this “pioneering” method had garnered interest from other universities who had contacted UWC for tips.

“We have encouraged them to follow suit,” said the UWC communications team.

Many UWC graduates are first-generation tertiary education learners in their extended families, and for this reason the university had “opted to celebrate them using technology” because “graduations are life-changing milestones”.

Earlier this week, UWC's chancellor, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Dr Thabo Makgoba, was filmed constituting the ceremony and conferring the degrees.

The names of all graduates from the various faculties will be listed in accordance with their original ceremony dates.

An address by acting rector and vice-chancellor Prof Vivienne Lawack was also filmed.

“You are graduating during a very special year in which we celebrate 60 years of being UWC. This is no small feat because we have travelled a long road since the university opened in 1960 with only 166 students,” Lawack said in her address.