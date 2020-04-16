Vodacom sees 40% jump in data usage as people stay at home

Mobile phone network operator Vodacom said on Thursday that data traffic on its network has jumped 40% since a nationwide lockdown began as people work from home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The telecoms sector has experienced a spike in network data traffic in recent weeks after the South African government imposed a five-week lockdown to the end of April.

Vodacom said that if necessary it would offload more capacity to the Rain network in terms of its existing 4G roaming agreement with the private mobile data-only network provider.

On Tuesday Vodacom said it will spend more than R500 million ($27 million) over two months to increase network capacity and is waiting for its application for temporary additional spectrum to be approved by the telecoms regulator.