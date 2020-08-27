First graduates of Samsung UWC Future-Innovation Lab begin pioneering ICT careers

Following last year’s launch of Samsung’s R280-million Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), Samsung SA and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) officially opened the Samsung Future-Innovation Lab on campus in March this year.

The EEIP R&D Academy, through its Future-Innovation Lab, aims to provide previously disadvantaged youth (18-35) with skills in software development and digital social innovation.

Samsung SA in partnership with UWC launched the web and mobile software development training programme which focuses on building digital innovation skills for unemployed youth in SA. Aligned with Samsung’s global mission: “Enabling People”, aimed at helping people to discover and develop their full potential, the lab will empower deserving, previously disadvantaged young people.

Now, five months later Samsung and UWC celebrated the graduation and prize-giving of the first set of 74 graduates who took advantage of this opportunity, worked hard, and ultimately achieved success. Software development skills are highly sought-after in the digital economy, which is why Samsung considers it as an important part of its educational initiatives.