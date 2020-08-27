702 mum on Aki Anastasiou's 'dismal farewell', but says labour processes are being followed

Radio 702 has remained mum on claims that it refused to acknowledge seasoned broadcaster Aki Anastasiou, whose departure from the station was confirmed on Tuesday.

The broadcaster worked at the station for 30 years and was a household name to many South Africans.

#ThankYouAki trended on Twitter as current and former colleagues and the station's listeners shared tributes to Anastasiou.

Redi Tlhabi and Eusebius McKaiser, both former 702 hosts, publicly bashed the station for its treatment of Anastasiou.

McKaiser questioned "corporate decency", referring to Anastasiou being "retrenched". In a lengthy Facebook post, he said management refused to give Anastasiou a proper send-off or release a press statement about his departure.