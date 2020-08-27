702 mum on Aki Anastasiou's 'dismal farewell', but says labour processes are being followed
Radio 702 has remained mum on claims that it refused to acknowledge seasoned broadcaster Aki Anastasiou, whose departure from the station was confirmed on Tuesday.
The broadcaster worked at the station for 30 years and was a household name to many South Africans.
#ThankYouAki trended on Twitter as current and former colleagues and the station's listeners shared tributes to Anastasiou.
Redi Tlhabi and Eusebius McKaiser, both former 702 hosts, publicly bashed the station for its treatment of Anastasiou.
McKaiser questioned "corporate decency", referring to Anastasiou being "retrenched". In a lengthy Facebook post, he said management refused to give Anastasiou a proper send-off or release a press statement about his departure.
How NOT to treat loyalty and excellence: last week the management of 702 told Aki Anastasiou that, after thirty years of...Posted by Eusebius Mckaiser on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
“Today, hastily, management wanted a slapdash little thing after pointedly telling him last week there would be nothing,” he said.
“When a company reveals its DNA to you as customer or as an employee or as a stakeholder, take them seriously.
“If someone of Aki's ilk can be treated like this, who are you who arrived yesterday at 702 to imagine you are likely to be treated with due labour and contract law respect (a story for another day) and sheer humanity and decency when your career ends?”
Station manager Thabisile Mbete did not respond to questions about Anastasiou's send-off and claims that it attempted a last-minute farewell. Instead, on Anastasiou's retrenchment, Mbete said the station had been undertaking cost-cutting measures for the past year.
“The management team embarked on an extensive programme of cost containment over the past 12 months to reduce operating costs as far as possible in response to the revenue pressures. As with many other industries and businesses, the negative impact of the pandemic has worsened an already weak trading performance and left Primedia Broadcasting with some tough decisions to make,” said Mbete.
Anastasiou, who declined an interview with TimesLIVE, issued a statement on Tuesday.
“It's been an honour and privilege to serve the listeners of 702 throughout the three decades at the radio station. Whether it was guiding them to work in the traffic or MCing station events, 702 listeners have always welcomed me into their cars, offices and homes with open arms,” he said.
The station issued a short farewell message on Tuesday via Twitter, saying: “Fond farewell to a 702 legend. All the best for the future. We wish you every success in your new adventures.”
Tlhabi called out 702 for its “malice” and attempts to “erase” Anastasiou's contribution to the station over a “labour dispute.”
@AkiAnastasiou gave you 30 years. He gave you his heart and soul. The best years of his life. In the end, you reduced his 30 years to the last 2 months. A labour disagreement made you attempt to erase his greatness & diminish his stature? Guess what? You cannot dim this light— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 25, 2020
Sunday World reported that before he was retrenched, Anastasiou was asked to take a 40% pay cut. Mbete told TimesLIVE that employees at the station were asked to apply for other positions, which were made available as a result of the restructuring process.
“Some individuals have opted not to apply for any of these roles and have decided to opt for redundancy,” said Mbete.
She said the S189 retrenchment process was still under way and that the company was ensuring its transparency.
“Currently, the S189 is still ongoing, and it is important that it is allowed to run its course uninterrupted, without prejudice or speculatory discourse. As with any S189, roles are impacted, and businesses lose talent. This is an unfortunate reality of running any such process.”