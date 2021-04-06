Sci-Tech

Dozens of dolphins wash up dead on Ghana beaches

06 April 2021 - 08:57 By Reuters
80 dolphins, along with fish have washed up on shore in Axim, Ghana.
80 dolphins, along with fish have washed up on shore in Axim, Ghana.
Image: 123RF/oleg0 / File photo

At least 80 dolphins and large numbers of fish have washed up dead on beaches near Ghana's capital Accra since Friday, prompting investigations by the authorities.

The cause of death was not yet clear. A team from the fisheries commission took fish and water samples from Osu Castle Beach in Accra, the ministry of fisheries said in a statement.

The Food and Drugs Authority said it was checking fish markets to make sure the fish that washed up dead were not sold.

The head of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie, told Reuters that between 80 and 100 dolphins had been found.  

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X