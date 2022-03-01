Wasp invasion stings Cape Town into doubling its opposing forces

Cape Town has declared war on two aggressive and venomous invasive wasp species by doubling the number of teams assigned to combat them.

A “significant increase” in calls for help means the four teams assigned to removing wasps will be doubled by Friday, the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the German wasp and European paper wasp emerge early in summer and numbers increase steadily into autumn.

“Known for their aggressive behaviour and venomous sting, these invasive wasps frequently spoil outdoor activities and are harmful to our natural ecosystems,” said the statement.