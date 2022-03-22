Apple restores services after second straight day of outages

Apple worked to get popular services such as Apple Music, the App Store and podcasts back online on Tuesday after suffering outages for the second day in a row, marking a rare streak of disruptions for the tech giant.

Reports on Twitter and Downdetector — along with checks by Bloomberg — indicated that the problems began around 5pm New York time. The company’s website said that the App Store, music, books, weather, fitness, podcasts and other services were all facing disruptions. Within about two hours, Apple reported that the problems had been resolved.

On Monday, many of Apple’s online services were knocked out for hours. Apple’s own corporate and retail internal networks also briefly went down that day, limiting sales of products and hindering office work. Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems. DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address, and are often caused by human error.

Apple shares were little changed after-hours on Tuesday, with the stock trading at $168.80 (R2,500). Apple has lost about 5% of its value this year, part of a broader slump for tech stocks.

