Israeli start-up to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old start-up that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

“We actually know that the microgravity environment impacts the physiological indicators in the body. So, it will probably impact the brain and we would like to monitor that,” Brain.Space CEO Yair Levy told Reuters.