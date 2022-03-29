Volcanologists seek answers as island in Portugal's Azores keeps shaking

Fatima Viveiros was a little girl when she decided to become a volcanologist. It was a dream come true and now, at age 44, she is putting her skills to use to protect her home in Portugal's Azores islands.

The lush mid-Atlantic volcanic island of Sao Jorge, where she grew up, has been rattled by more than 14,000 small earthquakes in the past seven days.

Viveiros and other experts fear the tremors, which have reached a magnitude of up to 3.3 on the Richter scale, could trigger a volcanic eruption for the first time since 1808, or a powerful earthquake.

“My home is located on an active volcanic system,” said Viveiros, who works for the region's CIVISA seismo-volcanic surveillance centre.

“When (something happens) in our home we must be a little cold-blooded, so our feelings don't affect our thinking,” she added. “But the feelings are there because it's my home, my people.”

Viveiros was carrying a yellow machine on her back to measure soil gases on Sao Jorge.

Soil gases, such as carbon dioxide and sulphur, are indicators of volcanic activity, and Viveiros and her team have been battling Sao Jorge's rain and strong winds for days to dig for answers. So far, the levels remain normal.