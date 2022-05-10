×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sci-Tech

End of an era: Apple discontinues its last iPod model

11 May 2022 - 07:38 By Mark Gurman
Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod over the years, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone. File photo.
Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod over the years, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Apple’s iPod, a groundbreaking device that upended the music and electronics industries more than two decades ago, is no more. 

The company announced on Tuesday it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale in October 2001. The touchscreen model, launched in 2007, will remain on sale until supplies run out.

Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod over the years, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone. That led the company to begin phasing out models in 2014. At the time, the company stopped making the iPod classic, a version with a click wheel and small screen that was most similar to the original version. In 2017, Apple stopped making its smallest music players, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

The iPod Touch — popular as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone — held on a few more years. The device was last updated in 2019 and cost $199 ( R3,200). Compare that with the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s portfolio: the SE, which costs $429 (R6,900). 

With so many other ways to get music, Apple no longer sees the product as necessary.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad and Apple TV,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing. 

Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with helping to turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to an eventual $3-trillion ( R48-trillion) behemoth. The iPod set the stage for the development of the iPhone, iPad and AirPods — products that now make up most of Apple’s revenue. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Faurecia-Aptoide signs up Mercedes in infotainment win over Google

Mercedes-Benz will use embedded Faurecia-Aptoide technology to power navigation and other vehicle infotainment functions in a win for the app ...
Motoring
1 week ago

‘Just shocking’: big decline forces Netflix to rethink password sharing and ads

The streaming service’s troubles are a warning sign for its peers and competitors
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Streaming turns into river of content for SA

The boom in local film and TV production sparked by streaming video services over the past six years is about to gain further momentum
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil