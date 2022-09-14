South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2-billion won (about R871m) and Meta 30.8-billion won (about R384m).
Google did not have an immediate comment.
Google, Meta face massive fines for privacy violations in South Korea
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2-billion won (about R871m) and Meta 30.8-billion won (about R384m).
Google did not have an immediate comment.
A Meta spokesperson said, “While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court.”
The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Apple offers adventure watch, satellite SOS iPhone — and steady prices
Twitter to expand its community fact-checking experiment, Birdwatch
Meet smWoef, UP’s robot ‘puppy’ in training
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos