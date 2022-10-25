Sci-Tech

Apple says issues with iMessage, FaceTime resolved

25 October 2022 - 20:00 By Reuters
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, US.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Apple Inc said on Tuesday issues that had caused a brief outage in its iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime were resolved.

Users had earlier complained of not being able to send and receive text messages on iMessage and some reported problems with placing FaceTime calls.

More than 2,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.

#imessagedown was trending on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets and several users posting memes about the outage.

