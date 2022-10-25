Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in Asia, the UK, South Africa and Europe reporting issues sending and receiving texts and videos.
At around 7.50 GMT (9.50am in South Africa), outage reporting site Downdetector showed more than 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. Problems were reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa, it said.
The app has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. When WhatsApp experienced an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.
The app’s latest outage comes during the festive season in India — its biggest market by user count — when people use the platform more than usual to send season’s greetings.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.
“We’re aware some people are having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.
#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.
“Don’t recheck your internet connection. WhatsApp is down,” a user tweeted.
WhatsApp down: Users report issues around the world
