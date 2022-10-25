South Africa

It’s not your ‘lame’ social life, WhatsApp is down and people are losing their minds

25 October 2022 - 10:06
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Social media users have reported their WhatsApp messages are not sending or being received. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Oleksandr Serebriakov

Yes, your mother does love you. No, your friends are not ignoring you. Also, there is no need to delete and reinstall your app. WhatsApp is down.

According to downdetector, the popular messaging service went down worldwide on Tuesday morning.  

People started losing connections just before 9am, with a massive spike between 9am and 9.30am.

There were more than 3,800 reports on the service within minutes, with sending messages the most popular complaint, followed by the app not working and the website not functioning properly.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

Users around the world took to other social media platforms, including Twitter, to ask if they were the only ones experiencing issues and reassure people the apocalypse had not come and everything will be fine.

It topped the local Twitter trends list as the most spoken about topic online.

Here is a look at some reactions so far:

