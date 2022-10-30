Twitter's new owner Elon Musk fired top executives in an effort to avoid hefty severance payouts, while lining up other layoffs as soon as Saturday to avoid stock grants due on November 1, according to media reports.
Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a high-profile $44bn (about R798bn) buyout of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.
He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform. According to research firm Equilar, the executives stood to receive separation payouts totalling some $122m (about R2.2bn).
Citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, The Information reported Elon Musk terminated four top Twitter executives, including Agrawal and Segal “for cause”, in an apparent effort to avoid severance pay and unvested stock awards.
In a tweet on Saturday LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield said Musk fired top Twitter execs “for cause”, preventing their unvested stock from vesting as part of a change of control.
Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned: reports
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk begins Twitter tenure with firings
Twitter did not immediately responded to a request for comment.
Reuters wasn't immediately able to make contact with the fired executives.
Director of research at Equilar Courtney said the fired Twitter executives “should be getting these [severance] payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law or violated company policy”.
Meanwhile, The New York Times reported on Saturday Musk has ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others and layoffs would take place before November 1, when employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation.
Citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, the Times reported the cuts could begin as soon as Saturday.
Reuters
