Want an in-demand career in tech? apply to ALX’s world-class courses

The world of work is changing rapidly thanks to the rate of digital transformation. The essential skills required five to 10 years ago across big industries are no longer relevant and an estimated 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven't even been invented yet.

To thrive in the future of work, careers must be built on core digital and tech competencies. Tech skills are no longer just about software developers or computer hardware specialists any more; most entering the workforce will need some degree of digital and technical skills to simply perform their jobs.

Some of the most in-demand tech skills in SA centre on data analysis and cloud computing. Cloud computing specialists and data scientists are some of the most well-paid jobs available in SA.

Data analytics and data science skills are essential for organisations to understand their data and identify the trends that will have an impact on the products and services they deliver to their customers. Additionally, Salesforce administration and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platforms are dominating business environments globally.

World-class skills provided at no cost

At the forefront of the transformation in the tech-education space, career accelerator ALX offers four new training courses that equip graduates with the tech skills that are the most in-demand globally — and considered some of the most expensive skills to obtain — ranging between R135,000 and R700,000. To help bridge the affordability gap, ALX is offering access to these programmes to eligible candidates at no cost, thanks to its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

“ALX courses are developed to give South Africans an opportunity to prepare, launch and grow their careers in tech, providing job-relevant training that addresses the skills shortage,” says Divesh Sooka, ALX SA’s GM.

The courses are as follows:

Data analytics : Understanding trends and patterns from the huge amounts of data being collected.

Data science : Data scientists provide insights for companies to refine their products, expand their business, and stay ahead of the competition.

Salesforce administrator : Salesforce is one of the most dominant cloud-based sales and customer relationship management solutions in the world, and an essential skill.

AWS cloud practitioner: With most companies using the cloud to do business, cloud practitioner skills provide an understanding of how to use the cloud to its full potential.

“ALX is committed to providing students with an integrated approach to training. We want to develop well-rounded tech professionals who are equipped with the technical proficiencies and soft skills that will enable them to thrive in the future of work,” says Sooka.

The courses are exclusively available in Johannesburg and use a hybrid learning format where students can study online and in class. Interested candidates don’t need any previous experience or background in IT and can apply or find out more at www.alxafrica.com.

Applications close on March 27 2023.

This article was sponsored by ALX Africa.