Sci-Tech

Cyprus releases endangered vultures to boost population

29 September 2023 - 14:25 By Michele Kambas and Yiannis Kourtoglou
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Cape vultures enjoy fine dining at a rehabilitation centre in South Africa. Conservationists in Cyprus released griffon vultures into the wild on Friday in the latest attempt to boost a critically endangered population of the scavenger birds. File photo.
Cape vultures enjoy fine dining at a rehabilitation centre in South Africa. Conservationists in Cyprus released griffon vultures into the wild on Friday in the latest attempt to boost a critically endangered population of the scavenger birds. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Conservationists in Cyprus released griffon vultures into the wild on Friday in the latest attempt to boost a critically endangered population of the scavenger birds.

Once thriving, the number of vultures on the east Mediterranean island is the smallest in Europe as accidental poisoning and changing farming techniques have left them short of food.

Fourteen vultures from Spain were released into hills north of the city of Limassol on Friday, bringing the vulture population to “about” 29.

Project co-ordinators BirdLife, the island's Game Service, the Vulture Conservation Foundation and Terra Cypria released 15 griffons into the wild last year. Of those 11 have survived.

Conservationists have in the past made several attempts to boost the vulture population, including importing birds from Crete. Surveys have shown that without timely intervention to address the causes of vulture deaths the birds could become extinct on the island within 15 years, the organisations said.

IN PICS | Rehab and a 'restaurant' at Harties vulture centre

Vulpro, a rehabilitation centre in Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort, is a one-of-a-kind rehabilitation programme for endangered vultures collected all over ...
News
1 month ago

“Losing a vulture is frequent, and that is something that is particularly worrying,” conservationists said.

Considered a natural garbage disposal unit, vultures feed off animal carcasses, which is an effective way to prevent the spread of disease.

They can die if they feed off a carcass which had been poisoned. The fox, considered a threat by some farmers to livestock, is frequently targeted. The use of poisonous baits in Cyprus is illegal but does occur.

A number of the birds were fitted with satellite trackers a day before their release on Thursday to monitor their movements.

All vultures released in the past year were donated by the Extremadura region of Spain, which hosts 90% to 95% of Europe's vulture population. Another 15 vultures will arrive and be released next year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Vulture surveillance system alerts Zambian park to poachers

Satellite-tagged vultures uncover two suspected poisoning incidents near Kafue National Park
News
3 months ago

Shock after 47 vultures and five eagles killed in KZN mass poisoning

The carcasses of 47 white-backed vultures and five tawny eagles were discovered by wildlife conservation monitors in the Zululand region on Sunday, ...
News
9 months ago

UKZN PhD graduate explores use of vultures in traditional medicine

Vultures have no medicinal properties, but they are sought-after by traditional healers for belief-based uses such as retrieving stolen goods, ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Hero' Tazz driver not completely off the hook South Africa
  2. WATCH | JMPD vehicle pelted with rocks during electricity disconnection drive ... South Africa
  3. Cyprus releases endangered vultures to boost population Sci-Tech
  4. EXPLAINED | What is ‘water shifting’ and why is Gauteng introducing it? South Africa
  5. Drought-hit Indian farmers protest against sharing of river water World

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives