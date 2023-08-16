South Africa

IN PICS | Rehab and a 'restaurant' at Harties vulture centre

16 August 2023 - 13:55 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Cape vulture flying in Rietfontein near Hartbeespoort at the Vulpro rehabilitation centre.
A Cape vulture flying in Rietfontein near Hartbeespoort at the Vulpro rehabilitation centre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Vulpro, a rehabilitation centre in Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort, is a one-of-a-kind rehabilitation programme for endangered vultures collected all over Southern Africa.

Among the services offered by the centre is the amputation of wings of wounded birds, taking away the pain of living with broken wings.

According to the centre, this is a common injury suffered by scores of vultures when they collide with electricity lines. Besides broken wings, many of the ill-sighted vultures suffer electrocution on power lines.

Vulpro has a population of about 265 birds. Once they are brought to the centre, some cannot be released back into the wild. The centre has found another use for these birds, namely breeding.

Severely injured birds are kept in captivity and are introduced to mates for breeding purposes. Their offspring, although born in captivity, are released into the wild once they are able to fend for themselves.

The centre has become a “restaurant” for wild and free vultures that arrive in numbers to feast on carcasses left out in the open for those in captivity.

The Sunday Times visited Vulpro and photographed dozens of Cape Vultures in captivity.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Vulture surveillance system alerts Zambian park to poachers

Satellite-tagged vultures uncover two suspected poisoning incidents near Kafue National Park
News
2 months ago

Shock after 47 vultures and five eagles killed in KZN mass poisoning

The carcasses of 47 white-backed vultures and five tawny eagles were discovered by wildlife conservation monitors in the Zululand region on Sunday, ...
News
7 months ago

More than 100 vultures found dead in suspected poisoning

More than 100 vultures have been found dead after suspected poisoning in the Punda Maria section of the Kruger National Park.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | Should education department develop a universal hair teaching ... South Africa
  2. 'This is an act of terror': mayor condemns protests in Swellendam South Africa
  3. Young people stressed at home are resorting to porn and their relationships ... South Africa
  4. Bester wearing Louis Vuitton in court 'undermines criminal justice system', ... South Africa
  5. Man shot five times in broad daylight near Hillbrow taxi rank South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”