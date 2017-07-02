Prisoners serving life and long term sentences at Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II prison rioted on Sunday afternoon. The injury count ranged from two to 19‚ as prisoners disputed the official count.

The fighting‚ which prompted prison authorities to call in Department of Correctional Services specialised units‚ is over prisoners’ unhappiness with how issues around parole are being dealt with.

The Times has been given exclusive video of the fighting‚ during which one warder was beaten with a brick for calling prisoners by the K word.

Warders were deployed with dogs‚ electric shields and pepper spray after prisoners‚ who were armed with improvised weapons‚ attacked them.