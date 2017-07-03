Fisherman dies near popular Wild Coast resort

A Durban pensioner collapsed and died on the beach while fishing near the popular Wild Coast Sun hotel resort on Sunday.

A few beachgoers performed CPR on the 71-year-old man - believed to be from Durban - while others went to summon help from the resort's paramedics.

A Netcare911 team was also dispatched to the scene.

"CPR was performed for approximately 45 minutes but despite the efforts of all involved‚ sadly the 71-year-old man died at the scene. It was alleged that the victim was from Durban and that he may have just caught a fish as his fishing rod was nearby with a fish still on the hook‚" said Nick Dollman‚ Netcare911 spokesman.

"The beach was quite busy with holidaymakers‚ so with the privacy of the deceased man and his family in mind‚ the resort kindly offered the use of their premises. Paramedics then moved the deceased to the resorts medical room."

- TimesLIVE