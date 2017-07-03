“A free press is a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy. Any attempt to threaten or intimidate the media is an attack on our democracy and is a violation of our Constitution‚” the SAHRC said in a statement.

“Further‚ section 15 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion‚ belief and opinion. As such‚ threats by BFLF to protest at places of worship of members of the media‚ is an infringement of this right‚” it added.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) said on Sunday it planned is to apply for an urgent interdict to stop BLF from harassing and intimidating journalists.

SANEF had given the group‚ which allegedly has links to the Guptas‚ until 12 noon on Saturday to give assurances that it would stop harassing‚ threatening and assaulting journalists‚ however‚ the movement declined.

This followed a protest by about 20 BLF members outside the Parkview home of Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce on Thursday during which he was threatened over an article he wrote about the Guptas. BLF members also assaulted Business Day editor Tim Cohen outside the house.