Colleague Schalk Bothma shared the news of his death on the company's Facebook page‚ saying it was with "complete sadness and utter disbelief" that they had to say farewell to Hendra.

"Mark was a beloved son‚ a loved brother‚ a loving uncle and a respected brother-in-law... In life and business‚ he was a brightly burning star and did everything to the fullest and did nothing half way.

"He took up the sport of paragliding and like everything he did‚ did it to the fullest‚ spending hours in the air and sending pictures of his adventures for all to see. He truly loved it.

"He is leaving a huge gaping hole in so many people’s lives‚ taken from us at such a vibrant and early age‚ we will never be able to understand‚ and trust in God to one day explain these events in our lives.

"Friends‚ colleagues and everyone who ever made contact with Mark will remember him as a person that cared deeply for his family and friends‚ and would go to the ends of the earth for them.

"Fly on home my brother‚ worry no more‚ we will see you one day again."

Simone Hendra reminisced about the moments they shared together‚ sharing “After our late night antiques‚ from your visit Boetie‚ boy were we both suffering that morning‚ how I would swap to have those precious moments back!!! I love you Markie forever and always xxx”.

Lisa Roberts said the world would not be the same without him.

“...Besides being a wonderful friend since childhood‚ he was an astute‚ wise and insightful colleague - and ran our Joburg branch with stringent attention to detail‚ elbow-grease‚ bold professionalism and a dry sense of humour. I'll miss you‚ Marky‚” she said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the accident happened shortly after 5pm on Sunday. When paramedics arrived at the scene they found a bystander performing CPR on the paraglider they assessed him and found there was nothing they could do for him. He was declared dead on the scene.

Paramedics could not determine the exact cause of death. An investigation is under way.