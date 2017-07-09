A 55-year-old man drowned at Brighton Beach in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Ian Gray‚ NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander‚ said that the man had been swimming with friends when he appeared to get into difficulty and eye-witnesses reported seeing the man disappear under water.

A search was launched for the man and his body was locatged and recovered from the surf zone by Coastal Water Rescue rescue swimmers who were deployed into the surf from a Blue Water Bay Lifesaving rescue rubber-duck.

“The body of the man was brought to the beach where EMS paramedics commenced Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts but after extensive CPR efforts were exhausted on the scene the man was sadly declared deceased by paramedics.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket‚” Gray said.