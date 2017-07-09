The Bulls have lost 10 matches this season‚ which included a 31-30 home defeat against the Southern Kings at the weekend. But Fleck believes the traditional north/south rivalry will bring out the best in the Pretoria side.

“It will be a good test for us at Loftus‚ regardless of the Bulls’ results because they are a better team when they play against the Stormers and I hope we will face a good challenge‚” Fleck said.

“That’s what we need‚ and what we’re looking for‚ and we certainly will be a better team next week too.”

And the Stormers will need to‚ be because better teams than the Sunwolves would’ve made the Stormers pay for their sloppiness that resulted in 35 handling errors and 29 missed tackles last Saturday.

The Stormers only won by such a comfortable margin because of some individual brilliance from the likes of Dillyn Leyds‚ Cheslin Kolbe‚ Damian Willemse and Seabelo Senatla‚ who scored seven of the eight tries between them.

As a collective they displayed little cohesion and discipline to stick to the gameplan.

“It was a simple gameplan‚ and that was to attack them down the middle and be patient‚” captain Siya Kolisi said.

“But we didn’t do that and went wide from almost every ruck‚ we didn’t stick to the plan.”