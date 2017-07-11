Gran gesture: buyer gives home back

Call it buyer's remorse if you will, but a Johannesburg man who bought a Katlehong house on auction is now trying to raise funds to ensure it stays with its current owner - a pensioner possibly in her 80s.

For Jacob Moeketsi Matabane buying the property on auction seemed like a dream, but he got more than he bargained for when he arrived to find an elderly woman and young boy sitting outside.

He could not bring himself to tell them they had lost their home.

"When I parked at the house I saw an old lady and a young boy, not older than 11, standing outside," said Matabane.

"When I was a young boy, my parents divorced and I was raised by my great- grandmother.

"I saw myself when I saw this young boy and I thought what would have happened had we been kicked out of our home," Matabane said.

He said the elderly woman walked to the gate to inquire about her unexpected visitor.

"When I saw her, I just couldn't do it so I told her I wanted to help her to keep the house."

Matabane paid a deposit of R10,000. He went onto Facebook, asking for help to raise funds to buy the house for the woman.

"I plead with you forex traders, hustlers, businesspeople, religious people and politicians. Let's buy it for her for the pleasure of God," he wrote.

Within hours people had pledged to donate funds.

"I don't want the money in my bank account. I want this formalised," he said.

- TimesLIVE